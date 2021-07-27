Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) to “Hold”

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 171,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,902. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

