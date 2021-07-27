Gnosis Hits Market Cap of $285.61 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $285.61 million and $8.64 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $189.83 or 0.00483919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.31 or 0.00763019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Gnosis

GNO is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

