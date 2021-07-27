Storj Price Reaches $1.08 on Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market cap of $312.38 million and approximately $140.95 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.31 or 0.00763019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Storj Profile

STORJ is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,640,627 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

