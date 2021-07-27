Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Announces Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.27. 1,503,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,999. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

