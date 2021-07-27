GameCredits Price Reaches $0.12 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $17.88 million and $395,961.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00342052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,573,455 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.