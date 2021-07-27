Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF remained flat at $$63.84 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.64. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

