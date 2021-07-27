Rupee (RUP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $53,750.24 and $10.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,074,200 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

