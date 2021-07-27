Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Klépierre stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. 7,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

