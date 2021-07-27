-$0.38 EPS Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $968,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,318.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUNG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.49. 152,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,489. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -12.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.