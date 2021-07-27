Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.78.

HMCBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

HMCBF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.46.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

