International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

International Seaways stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 275,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $464.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

