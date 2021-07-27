Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.55

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

