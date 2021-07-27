Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Sysco reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 296.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

SYY traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $73.59. 1,757,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

