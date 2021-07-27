Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $82.11. 2,300,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,263. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after acquiring an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 136.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after buying an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

