Friendz (FDZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $48,401.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $724,689.09 and $48,401.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 520,690,651 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

