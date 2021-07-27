Coinsbit Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Million (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. Coinsbit Token has a market cap of $1.01 million and $131,513.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.05 or 0.00759699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

Coinsbit Token is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsbit Token’s official website is coinsbit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Coinsbit Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsbit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinsbit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

