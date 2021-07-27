Zacks: Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.47. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

BGS traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 940,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,840. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.43. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in B&G Foods by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

