Enbridge Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.835 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%.

Shares of TSE ENB traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.07. 1,844,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,561,112. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.40 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

