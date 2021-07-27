Enbridge Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.835 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%.
Shares of TSE ENB traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.07. 1,844,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,561,112. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.40 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
