Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) PT at $154.00

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.41. 24,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $302,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

