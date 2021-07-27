Analysts Set RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) PT at $17.00

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. 254,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $635.49 million, a PE ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

