Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Shares of NYSE PGRE remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 894,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Paramount Group’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

