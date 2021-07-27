Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) CEO Kevin J. Mills Sells 12,000 Shares

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $168,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Socket Mobile stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 928,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 16.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.