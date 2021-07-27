Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 622,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,696,269.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $403,447.02.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $368,462.02.

CARG stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

