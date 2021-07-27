Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $1,029,138.81 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,029,138.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.98. The stock had a trading volume of 91,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.94. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $112.82.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Vicor by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Vicor by 30.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vicor by 17.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 66.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

