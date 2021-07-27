Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $1,029,138.81 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,029,138.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.98. The stock had a trading volume of 91,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.94. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $112.82.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
