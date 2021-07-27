Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $2,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoPro alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $2,070,000.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00.

GoPro stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. 2,251,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,336. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GoPro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 161,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.