BlitzPick Price Reaches $0.0011 (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPick has a market cap of $406,357.64 and approximately $1,196.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001056 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00041581 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00025000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

