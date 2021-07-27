Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) versus Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Critical Survey

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38% Niu Technologies 6.82% 19.82% 10.18%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lightning eMotors and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 0 0 4 0 3.00 Niu Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 137.54%. Niu Technologies has a consensus price target of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 65.08%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Niu Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Niu Technologies $374.61 million 4.70 $3.96 million $0.33 70.06

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Lightning eMotors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name. It also provides scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company, through its NIU app, offers online repair request, DIY repairs, service station locator, theft reporting, and smart services, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services; NIU Care that offers maintenance service and reserve service in offline service stations; and NIU Wash offers free wash coupon on a monthly basis. The company sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, and third-party e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 246 city partners and 1,616 franchised stores in approximately 199 cities in the People's Republic of China; and 36 distributors in 46 countries internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

