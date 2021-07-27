Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.95

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.95 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,502 ($19.62). 81,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 796 ($10.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,618 ($21.14). The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,529.87.
About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust
