Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.95

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.95 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,502 ($19.62). 81,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 796 ($10.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,618 ($21.14). The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,529.87.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

