Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Declares Dividend of GBX 73

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down GBX 473.41 ($6.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,751.60 ($75.14). The company had a trading volume of 4,005,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,242. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,439.91. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.