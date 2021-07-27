$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.38. Haemonetics reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.70. 628,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.47. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

