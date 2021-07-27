$0.47 EPS Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

HPP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. 529,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,970. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -686.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $148,220,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $103,015,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

