NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.60.

NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,319. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,672 shares of company stock worth $494,470. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

