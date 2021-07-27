Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:BUR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,194. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

