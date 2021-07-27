Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BEEM. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

BEEM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. 218,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.29 million and a P/E ratio of -35.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41. Beam Global has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Equities analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $702,925. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter worth $6,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter worth $5,498,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $7,710,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $3,792,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Beam Global by 142.9% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

