BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE ZDV traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.87. 133,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.80. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of C$14.27 and a 52-week high of C$19.09.

