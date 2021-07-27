$0.60 EPS Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. Premier posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

PINC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. 214,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,644. Premier has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Premier by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Premier by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Premier by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

