Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

OGZPY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 66,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,166. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

