$388.90 Million in Sales Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce $388.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.00 million and the highest is $392.80 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $313.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after buying an additional 317,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after buying an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after buying an additional 134,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after buying an additional 641,446 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after buying an additional 139,448 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 502,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

