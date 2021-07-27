Aion (AION) Market Cap Hits $64.19 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $64.19 million and $13.78 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,867,258 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

