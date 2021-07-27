TerraKRW Achieves Market Cap of $37.24 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $37.24 million and $2,117.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00105838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,363.41 or 0.99897042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.00808962 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,422,233,534 coins and its circulating supply is 43,421,504,426 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

