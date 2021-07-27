Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.20. Plexus reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $716,235. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.95. The company had a trading volume of 96,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,208. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

