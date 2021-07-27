$236.68 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post sales of $236.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.40 million and the lowest is $233.73 million. BankUnited reported sales of $223.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $938.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.02 million to $948.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $991.97 million, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

BankUnited stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.21. 571,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $50.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after buying an additional 610,241 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,114,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

