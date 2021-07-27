John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

NYSE:JBT traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.76. The company had a trading volume of 129,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.45. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.80.

In related news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,387,109 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

