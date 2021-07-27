BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $507.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post sales of $507.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $504.00 million to $510.10 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $519.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGCP. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BGC Partners by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BGC Partners by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BGC Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGCP stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 3,325,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,402. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

