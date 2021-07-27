Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.65

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

