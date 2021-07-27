$0.64 EPS Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 72,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,519. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $375.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

