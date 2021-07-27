Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.71

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 2496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3621 per share. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

