HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Issues Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%.

Shares of HMST stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.87. 91,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,788. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.62. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $787.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HMST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

