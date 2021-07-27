Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will post $52.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.60 million and the highest is $54.80 million. Viad reported sales of $30.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $307.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.80 million to $331.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.44 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Viad by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Viad by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVI stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 95,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $979.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.04. Viad has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

