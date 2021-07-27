Aragon Court Price Reaches $0.0803 on Exchanges (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $83,359.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aragon Court has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

